CBI brings wanted criminal to India after UAE extradition

Ismail was wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with a case of extortion, cheating, criminal misappropriation and other cases.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th May 2026 8:30 am IST
Man with a beard and shaved head, wearing a blue shirt with cloud patterns, standing against a plain back.
Mohammad Navas Kakkat Ismail

New Delhi: The CBI has successfully secured the extradition of a fugitive and Interpol Red Notice subject Mohammad Navas Kakkat Ismail from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said.

Ismail was wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with a case of extortion, cheating, criminal misappropriation, forgery, impersonation, participating in an organised crime syndicate etc., they said.

A key conspirator in a racket involved in extortion by impersonating government officers, Ismail was brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday where he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police, a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

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“At the request of Delhi Police, CBI got a Red Notice published against the subject through Interpol channels. Subsequently, the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities,” the spokesperson for the federal agency said in a statement.

A Red Notice is an international request to law-enforcement agencies worldwide to detain a person wanted by a member state of the Interpol.

An extradition request was submitted to the UAE authorities and after close follow up, the subject was extradited to India, the CBI spokesperson said.

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“More than 150 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via Interpol channels,” she added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th May 2026 8:30 am IST

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