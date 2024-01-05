CBI challenges withdrawal of consent to probe DA case on DK Shivakumar in HC

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has challenged in the Karnataka High Court the decision of the Congress-led state government to withdraw the consent the probe agency had to conduct the investigation into an alleged disproportionate asset (DA) case against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The case was handed over to the Lokayukta for investigation following the withdrawal of the consent to the CBI.

The probe agency has challenged the decision of the government and filed a petition in this regard in the Karnataka High Court.

A source said that the CBI will also make a submission for an emergency hearing.

Reacting to the development, Shivakumar stated that the CBI has the right to submit the application.

“We will place our arguments. We respect the courts… the court will decide (on the matter),” he said.

Shivakumar had earlier said that the BJP leaders were trying to finish him off politically.

Responding to the mediapersons’ query on a new CBI notice to him regarding investments in a Kerala TV channel, he said: “Persecution has continued in spite of the fact that permission for the CBI to investigate me has been withdrawn by the Karnataka government. This is an attempt by the BJP leaders to finish me off politically.

“Even after the state government withdrew the permission to investigate, CBI has issued a notice to several people and organisations, including a cooperative society headed by me. I don’t understand what their objective is, but it looks like they are hatching a conspiracy to create trouble for me and the party,” he said.

The senior Congress leader further said: “The CBI inquiry has been transferred to the Lokayukta after the High Court approved withdrawal of permission to the CBI. I don’t know why they are issuing a fresh notice now. They have all the documents and my legal understanding is that those documents need to be handed over to the Lokayukta.”

The CBI had started a probe against Shivakumar over an alleged DA case in 2020.

It was alleged that Shivakumar amassed properties worth Rs 74 crore between 2013 and 2018, which was deemed disproportionate against his known sources of income.

The then BJP-led Karnataka government headed by former CM B.S. Yediyurappa had handed over the case to the CBI.

The incumbent Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had withdrawn the consent to the CBI for a probe into the DA matter on November 28, 2023.