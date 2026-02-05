CBI didn’t give clean chit to YSRCP in ghee adulteration case: Andhra Deputy CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday, February 5, said the CBI did not give a clean chit to the YSRCP in the alleged Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case.

Addressing a press conference at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu‘s residence in Undavalli, Kalyan said faith is a sensitive issue and “we should be careful when speaking about it”.

“The CBI did not give a clean chit (to YSRCP). They said ghee is plant based,” said Kalyan, alleging that the opposition party leaders issued reckless statements when religious sentiments were hurt.

According to the actor-politician, Naidu read out an NDDB statement during an NDA meeting which indicated that “fish oil and beef tallow may have been used” in making Tirupati laddu during the erstwhile YSRCP government.

Naidu had alleged in September 2024 that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row.

At the NDA legislative party meeting, Naidu had alleged that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare the world famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus, which are revered and sought after by crores of devotees.

The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country, hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

Observing that the laddu adulteration issue is a sensitive one, Kalyan asserted that they were apprehensive about divulging it to people but had to do it as “truth” had to be told to the public.

“If we don’t inform the public, it is our fault”, he said, adding that after “so much deliberation” they had decided to reveal the “fact”.