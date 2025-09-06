CBI director Praveen Sood hospitalised in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Praveen Sood was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills on Saturday, September 6 after he suddenly fell ill.

The officer had come to Hyderabad from Srisailam the same morning. The officer’s visit has drew attention since the Telangana government has handed over the probe into Kaleshwaram project to the CBI.

Also Read Telangana lifts ban on CBI investigations to allow probe on Kaleshwaram project

In the Assembly session on Monday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had stated that it is appropriate to hand over the probe to CBI as inter-state issues, different central and government departments and agencies are involved in the project.

The Telangana government has also relaxed the order withdrawing the general consent to the CBI for investigating cases in the state to allow the Central agency to probe alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The general consent to the CBI to conduct investigations in Telangana was withdrawn on August 30, 2022, when the BRS was in power.