CBI files charge sheet in case related to parading of tribal women naked in Manipur

Press Trust of India |   Published: 16th October 2023 8:43 pm IST
CBI

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday filed a charge sheet against six people and a juvenile in connection with two tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district in May this year.

A video of the incident, which surfaced in July this year, led to widespread condemnation across the country and globally, prompting the Supreme Court to step in and hand over the case to the CBI.

The agency filed the charge sheet against six people and a report against a child in conflict with the law before a special CBI court in Guwahati.

It was alleged that, on May 4, a mob of approximately 900 1000 individuals, armed with sophisticated weapons, entered B Phainom village in Kangpokpi District of Manipur, vandalised and set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, committed murders, and sexually assaulted women.

It was further alleged that two family members of one of the women paraded naked were also killed in the incident.

The CBI investigation indicated that the accused arrested by Manipur Police were involved in the incident, following which the charge sheet was filed on Monday.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to gangrape, murder, outraging the modesty of a woman and criminal conspiracy, the CBI said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th October 2023 8:43 pm IST
