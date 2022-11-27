CBI gives clean chit to Cong MP in solar panel sexual assault case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has presented the closure report at Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Kerala, giving a clean chit to senior Congress leader Adoor Prakash in connection with the solar panel sexual assault case.

Prakash is a Member of Parliament from Attingal constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.

He was a minister in the Oommen Chandy-led Kerala Cabinet when the solar panel sexual assault case broke out.

The petitioner, a woman, had complained that Adoor Prakash in his capacity as a minister had sought sexual favours from her. She also claimed that he had booked an air ticket for her, booked a room for her, and had sexually abused her.

However, the CBI in its report stated that the claim could not be proved and Prakash had not provided a ticket to her as well as no room was booked by him for her.

The woman had also alleged that Adoor Prakash had sexually abused her at a room in Pathanamthitta Pramanam stadium.

The CBI in its report before the court said that this claim was also false and that such an incident had not occurred.

The investigation agency in the report stated that it had cross-checked, and questioned several people and arrived at the conclusion that the charges do not stand true, and eventually it gave a clean chit to the Congress leader.

Prakash, while speaking to mediapersons, said that truth and justice have prevailed, and thanked God for the clean chit.