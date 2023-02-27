‘CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest’: Kejriwal makes huge claim on Sisodia

New Delhi: In a stunning claim in connection with the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that most CBI officers were “against” the former’s arrest due to lack of evidence, but were compelled to do so owing to the “pressure” borne on them by their “political masters”.

His remark comes a day after Sisodia was arrested by the premier central probe agency in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Sisodia, who also handles the Finance portfolio, was arrested after eight hours of questioning.

“I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Sunday released a statement on Sisodia’s arrests, claiming he was giving evasive replies and wasn’t cooperating in the ongoing investigation in the liquor scam case.

The agency further said Sisodia had been summoned earlier on February 19 in connection with the ongoing probe, but had sought a week’s time citing the Delhi Budget.

“The Deputy CM was issued a notice under section 41A of CrPC for attending the investigation on February 19, 2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his preoccupation,” the CBI stated.

Accepting his request, he was issued a notice — u/s 41A CrPC — to report to the agency on February 26 and answer questions he ‘evaded’ during his examination on October 17, 2022, and further questions relating to his ‘incriminating role’ based on evidence collected during investigation of the case.

“However, he gave evasive replies and did not co-operate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested,” the statement read.

“The arrested accused will be produced before the designated court in Delhi,” it added further.

Shortly before arriving at the CBI office for questioning, the deputy chief minister had said false cases were being lodged against leaders of the party, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “afraid” of CM Kejriwal.