CBI questions Lalu Prasad Yadav

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials arrives at the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti (seen at back) to question her father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-jobs case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials arrives at the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti to question her father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-jobs case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Media at the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti ahead of CBI’s questioning of her father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-jobs case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

