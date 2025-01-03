CBI registers bribery case against Hyderabad airport customs inspectors

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against three accused including two Inspectors of Customs and Central Excise, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Hyderabad and an Officer of Canara Bank, Customs Duty Collection Counter and unknown others on allegations relating to bribery.

It was alleged that the Customs officials working at the Counters of the Customs Department, Hyderabad Airport, demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 on 5 October 2024, for customs clearance of the complainant and his family who arrived at Hyderabad from Jeddah.

CBI also conducted searches at five places in Hyderabad, Muzaffarpur (Bihar) and Mansa (Punjab) which led to the recovery of Rs 4.76 lakh cash and incriminating documents.

Investigation is underway.