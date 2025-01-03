Regional Passport Office in Hyderabad cut appointment wait times in 2024

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Hyderabad, which operates five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PO PSKs) across Telangana, processed an average of 4,200 applications daily and handled approximately 9.02 lakh applications in 2024. These included issuing passports, Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), and other related services.

The appointment cycle at PSKs for normal appointments has been reduced from 22 working days in 2023 to an average of 6-8 working days in 2024, with Tatkaal appointments now available within 1-5 working days.

At most PO PSKs, appointments are now available within a week, with Nizamabad and Karimnagar POPSKs offering appointments the next working day. Similarly, for most PO PSKs, normal appointments are now available within a week, making the services more accessible across Telangana.

Warangal, the largest PO PSK under the Regional Passport Office (RPO) Hyderabad, caters to 130 applicants daily, while PO PSKs in Warangal, Khammam, Vikarabad, Medchal, Mahbubnagar, and Nalgonda accommodate 90 applicants each day.

RPO Hyderabad plans to reduce appointment cycles to within 5 working days across PSKs and POPSKs by adding additional slots and expanding services in 2025.

The reduction in appointment cycles has significantly minimized the presence of touts, agents, and brokers, ensuring a transparent and efficient process for all citizens.

Tatkaal passports are now delivered within 1-3 working days, while normal passports are issued within 5-7 working days (excluding police verification time).

RPO Hyderabad ensures streamlined inquiry appointment system

With the revamped inquiry appointment system, last year over 30,000 applicants availed walk-in facility on Thursdays alone, with an average of 700-800 applicants availing of that facility weekly. A total of 250 online appointments are available every Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, while walk-ins are facilitated every Thursday between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Grievance redressal mechanism

In 2023, over 10,000 emails have been responded to, and grievances were addressed within 1-3 working days, ensuring prompt and efficient resolution of public concerns. To enhance grievance redressal, RPO Hyderabad has a dedicated WhatsApp number, complementing existing channels such as emails, RTI, CPGRAMs, and Twitter.

Mobile passport services

A mobile van deployed at PO PSK Kamareddy has been effectively addressing disruptions caused by operational challenges, ensuring uninterrupted services for applicants in the region.

Special initiatives in 2024

Lok Adalats were organised to clear pending files, streamline operations, and reduce backlogs. Additionally, in collaboration with the Telangana State Haj Committee, RPO Hyderabad has processed numerous applications to facilitate religious pilgrimages. Special camps were also conducted to address other specific requirements.