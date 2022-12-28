CBI reopened case against Lalu as he came with us in Bihar, says Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday attributed the CBI’s move to reopen a case against RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav to his joining hands with his party to form the Mahagathbandhan government in the state.

“You would see what is happening here. Lalu ji and I joined hands together and formed the government in Bihar. Hence, the CBI reopened a case against him. You better know who is behind it,” he said during an event organised here to pay respect to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary.

Besides Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son and present Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and two of his daughters Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav are co-accused in the case related to various railway project allotments to a Delhi-based real estate company during the tenure of RJD as Railway Minister. The case was registered in 2018 and closed in May 2021.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had already said that CBI would not get anything by reopening the case.

“The life of Lalu Ji and our family members are like an open book. We have not hidden anything. They are free to reopen the case but they would not get anything,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Nitish Kumar, who is also going for Samaj Sudhar Yatra part 2 from January 5, said that the routes of the Yatra will be finalised in the next couple of days. It will be the 14th yatra of Nitish Kumar starting from Vaishali.

On not attending the Namami Gange programme, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata, Nitish Kumar said that the minister of the department concerned used to go to such events in the past and the same will be done this time too.

The name of Tejashwi Yadav and Water Resource Development Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha is already announced by the Bihar government to take part in the event.