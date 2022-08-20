CBI team leaves Sisodia’s house after 14-hour-long raid, seizes computer, cellphone

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation officials left the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after a 14-hour-long raid in the Excise police case on Friday.

As per sources, the CBI officials have sezied the cellphone and computer of Sisodia, along with some documents, at the end of the search operation that began on Friday morning.

The CBI teams on Friday conducted raids at 21 places across seven states in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s new excise policy.

The CBI has mentioned 16 names in its FIR, with Sisodia as the No. 1 accused. The FIR has been lodged under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code.

The allegations against Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore, and the licence holders were allegedly given extension as per their own will.

It also said that Sisodia and few liquor barrons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have been made accused in the case.

“Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authroity with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender,” read the FIR, which has been accessed by IANS.

Political slugfest

The raids led to a political slugfest with Union Minister Anurag Thakur hitting out at Kejriwal and Sisodia over alleged “liquor corruption”.

“No matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. This is not the first case of corruption by AAP. There has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi,” Thakur said.

The Union Minister alleged that Delhi’s liquor policy was withdrawn on the same day a CBI investigation was ordered into it. “If there was no scam in the liquor policy, why was it withdrawn?” Thakur asked.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh stressed that the raids on Delhi’s Deputy CM were an attempt to stop the “revolutionary work done in the education and health sector” by the Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

“Manish Sisodia was on the front page of America’s biggest newspaper New York Times. Everyone throughout the whole country is happy about it but not the BJP. He has done some extraordinary work when it comes to the health sector, be it Mohalla clinics or be it the education sector, the AAP leadership has revolutionised all of it. Now these CBI raids are nothing but an attempt to stop all of this,” Sanjay Singh told the media.

“The developments prove that the next Lok Sabha election in 2024 will be AAP versus BJP, it will be Modi versus Kejriwal. We will fight. I am saying it again that you cannot stop Kejriwal, or our education or health model. You may arrest our health minister or education minister, but no work of Delhi will be stopped,” he added.

With inputs from ANI