CBIC, Russian customs agree to exchange pre-arrival info on goods & vehicles

"This will strengthen trade facilitation while enhancing security, transparency, and overall efficiency in cross-border movements," the CBIC said in a X post.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th December 2025 9:36 pm IST
Vivek Chaturvedi, Special Secretary, GoI & Chairman and Tatiana Merkushova, Deputy Head of FCS of Russian Federation
Vivek Chaturvedi, Special Secretary, GoI & Chairman and Tatiana Merkushova, Deputy Head of FCS of Russian Federation- X

New Delhi: Customs authorities of India and Russia on Thursday signed a protocol for cooperation on pre-arrival information exchange in respect of goods and vehicles moved between the two nations, the CBIC said.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi and Deputy Head of Federal Customs Service (FCS) of the Russian Federation Tatiana Merkushova signed the protocol on the sidelines of the 23rd India-Russia Summit.

Pre-arrival information exchange enables customs to assess risks and process consignments in advance, ensuring faster and more secure border clearance.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

“This will strengthen trade facilitation while enhancing security, transparency, and overall efficiency in cross-border movements,” the CBIC said in a X post.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th December 2025 9:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button