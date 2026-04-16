CBSE Class 10 results: Telangana ranks 2nd-best in India with 99.8 pass rate

Hyderabad: Telangana posted a pass percentage of 99.80 in the CBSE Class 10 results announced on Wednesday, April 16, emerging as the second-best performing state in the country and outpacing the national average of 93.70.

Of the 56,390 students who appeared from 559 schools across the state, 56,276 cleared the examinations, which were conducted between February 17 and March 11 across 176 centres. A total of 56,444 students had registered.

Tamil Nadu topped the national standings with 99.9 per cent, while Telangana and Kerala were joint second at 99.8 per cent. In last year’s results, Telangana had ranked third behind both states.

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Within the Vijayawada region, under which Telangana falls for CBSE administrative purposes, the pass percentage stood at 99.79, on par with the Trivandrum region. Chennai recorded 99.58 per cent and Bengaluru 98.91 per cent.

Girls in the state outperformed boys, clocking 99.93 per cent against 99.70 per cent. The trend mirrored the national picture, where girls recorded 94.99 per cent against 92.69 per cent among boys.

Several schools report 100 pc pass percentage

Among management categories, students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) in the state achieved 100 per cent results. Government school students recorded 99.85 per cent, while independent schools posted 99.78 per cent.

Nationally, of the 24,71,777 students who appeared, 23,16,008 passed, putting the overall pass percentage at 93.70, a marginal rise of 0.04 percentage points over the previous year. A total of 55,368 students scored 95 per cent and above, while 2,21,574 crossed the 90 per cent mark.