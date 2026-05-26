CBSE probes answer sheet swap in re-evaluation process

New Delhi: Amid growing complaints over glitches and discrepancies in the CBSE re-evaluation process, some Class 12 students have alleged that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatch in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

CBSE in damage control mode

After a social media uproar, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) went into damage control mode and began responding individually to affected students, providing necessary clarifications and corrective action.

The CBSE has taken up “top priority” the cases related to alleged mismatched answer sheets and other concerns faced by students in the re-evaluation process, a source in the board said.

The assurances came after a social media post of a Delhi-based Class 12 student, Vedant, went viral, in which he alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded by the CBSE under the re-evaluation process was not his.

As the issue sparked an uproar with several other students also taking to social media with similar claims, the CBSE said this evening that a correct copy of his answer book has been sent to him, and necessary action for updating his result is being undertaken accordingly.

“Whatever complaints are coming, online or offline, by any means, CBSE is actively taking them up,” the source said while asserting that the board remains committed to helping the students.

Sources said senior officials are continuously engaging with students and parents to resolve their grievances and are “providing all possible support to students”.

“It is not about a single child. Everyone whose request is coming is being attended to actively,” the source said in reply to queries to Vedant’s complaint.

Referring to complaints raised by other students as well, the source said, “Not only one student, but all such matters are being examined seriously. In some cases, the issues have also been resolved.”

Vedant’s post on X goes viral

Vedant’s post, which garnered over 2.5 million views on X, said he and his family discovered that the handwriting in the Physics answer sheet provided by CBSE did not match his own.

In its reply to Vedant on X, CBSE said, “Thank you for bringing your concern regarding your Physics answer book to our attention. Upon review, the matter has been examined, and the correct copy of your answer book has been sent to your registered email address. Necessary action for updating your result, as applicable, is also being undertaken accordingly.”

Also Read Students raise fresh concerns over CBSE OSM system, claim answer sheet mismatch

It added, “We appreciate your patience and assure you of our continued support.”

Meanwhile, Vedant said the board shared the correct answer sheet. “We have got correct answer sheet by CBSE. CBSE officials reached out to us in the evening and has sent my answer sheet. We were correct on our claims and the answer sheet indeed got exchanged,” he said on X.

Vedant said he would still apply for re-evaluation of the answer sheet after reviewing it closely, alleging that marks had been deducted despite correct answers.

Urging the CBSE to examine similar cases, he added, “I urge CBSE to look into this answer sheet exchange issue more clearly and deeply for all the other students who are facing this same issue as me.”

Several social media users, however, initially trolled Vedant, questioning whether the newly-created handle was actually of a CSBE student, with some even calling him “anti-national” and “Pakistani”, but others, including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, came to his defence.

“After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE re-evaluation process. Today we received the copies. And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine,” the student wrote on X.

The Physics answer sheet sent by CBSE does is not my answer sheet at all.



I KNOW this is not my handwriting and it did not have the questions i attempted.



Not just me — my family, teachers, and everyone who knows my writing immediately noticed the difference. — VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026

He claimed the Physics answer sheet differed completely from his English and Computer Science answer sheets, as well as from his handwritten notes.

“The handwriting style, letter formation, spacing, slant, sentence flow — everything is different. This is not a minor variation. It is completely different writing,” he said.

Vedant further alleged that the Physics answer sheet “looks like it belongs to another student entirely” and questioned whether his actual paper had been evaluated.

“If this is true, then what exactly was evaluated under my roll number? My paper? Or someone else’s?” he wrote, adding that this is no longer just a “rechecking” issue.

The student urged CBSE to verify his original Physics answer sheet, audit the OSM tagging and scanning process, investigate possible exchange of answer sheets, and ensure that the correct paper was evaluated.

Responding to criticism on social media, Vedant’s brother Siddhant Srivastava said the family had created the X account to raise the issue publicly.

“I am the brother of Vedant and I am appalled by seeing how people are calling us Pakistani. Yes, Vedant did not have Twitter because he was busy studying instead of tweeting, and we made this account for tweeting his genuine issues because we could not apply for reevaluation,” Siddhant said.

Siddhant said the issue came to light after the family applied for re-evaluation of multiple subjects following dissatisfaction with the Physics marks.

“When he (Vedant) said that it (Physics answer sheet) was not his, I did not believe him. But when I independently checked it myself, I saw that the handwriting in the Physics answer sheet was completely different.

“The style of writing answers was different; everything was different. That is when I realised he was right,” Siddhant told PTI Videos.

According to him, there was no formal mechanism available to report such a discrepancy.

“That is why we had to take to Twitter to make CBSE aware of the matter,” he said, adding that they had also emailed CBSE and posted a video on Instagram explaining the issue.

Siddhant further claimed that after the post went viral, the family faced trolling on social media, with some users questioning their identity because the account location showed “South Asia”.

On ‘Pakistani’ allegation

“People began claiming that we were Pakistani because our account showed the South Asia region. Even some very prominent anchors and public figures, without verifying anything, claimed that since it showed South Asia, the tweet must have originated from Pakistan. That deeply hurt us,” he said.

Calling for systemic reforms, he said issues in examination systems should be examined “from the ground level” and proper testing should be conducted before introducing technological changes.

“CBSE was an institution where such problems were earlier unheard of. But after the introduction of OSM, these problems are now surfacing in CBSE as well. Even if OSM has to be introduced, it should be implemented phase-wise and only after proper testing before being rolled out for the general public. No decision should be taken hastily,” he added.

Meanwhile, another Class 12 student, Sanjana, also alleged on social media that the Chemistry answer sheet uploaded during the revaluation process did not match her handwriting. She claimed that while the first page of the answer booklet carrying her personal details appeared to be hers, the internal pages did not match her handwriting.

Sanjana also said that CBSE has responded to her email and confirmed that her concern regarding the Chemistry answer sheet was valid.

“Update: CBSE replied to our email and confirmed that our concern regarding the Chemistry answer sheet was valid. Thankyou to everyone who helped bring attention to this. Your support meant a lot. Waiting for the next steps from cbse now,” she said.

She also shared the screengrab of the email received from the board, which read: “Dear Candidate, We have received your complaint regarding wrong chemistry answer sheet photocopy received by you. We have looked into the matter and found your concern to be correct. We have located your correct answer book. You will shortly be provided your correct evaluated answer book of chemistry. Further, your result will also be updated subsequently based on the correct marks in chemistry. Best wishes, Joint Secretary, Coordination Unit, CBSE.”

Update: CBSE replied to our email and confirmed that our concern regarding the Chemistry answer sheet was valid.



Thankyou to everyone who helped bring attention to this. Your support meant a lot. Waiting for the next steps from cbse now pic.twitter.com/h7OyD6SgVP — Sanjana (@Sanjanaopxe) May 25, 2026

The allegations come amid complaints related to CBSE’s post-result verification and re-evaluation process, including blurry scans, alleged missing pages and discrepancies in marks.