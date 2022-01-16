CBSE to conduct Class 10, 12 phase-2 board exams amid COVID-19 surge



New Delhi: As exams across the country have been scrapped in view of the surging Covid-19 cases, the CBSE Board and the Union Ministry of Education are all set to conduct Term 2 of the 10th and 12th board examinations, the first phase of which was held in November-December, 2021 and the second phase is scheduled to be conducted in March-April.

The chances of the second term of the board examination getting cancelled this year are very slim, as health experts had earlier mentioned that the third wave is under control.

However, students who decide to skip the exams will be graded on the basis of their first term’s test results.

The duration of the second phase of exams will be of two hours and the questions will be subjective.

Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Academic Director of CBSE, told IANS: “The sample question papers and the marking schemes for Term 2 examinations of Class 10 and 12 have been released on the website and the schools affiliated to CBSE Board have been alerted too.”

Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller of examinations, said: “If the situation gets worse, only then the second term of examinations will not be held. Marks obtained in the first phase will be considered final and based on them, the results will be prepared. But if such a situation does not arise and the second term is held successfully, the final result will be decided on the basis of 50-50 percent marks of these two terms.”

Both the Union Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health are paying special attention to the vaccination of students between the 15-18 years of age group so that they can appear for the board exams safely.

Pankaj Rathore, principal of Seth Jaipuria School, said: “The preparation for the exam and the Covid situation has made children used to the hybrid mode of learning. The school’s new method of evaluation will help us move beyond the traditional notions of assessment. Schools must keep up with the situation and ensure that students are well prepared for pre-board and board exams.

He added: “Offline classes are being planned for these children after immunisation of the 15-18 years age group is complete. Vaccination camps within the school premises will help the children feel at home. It is important to observe the students for a few days after vaccination as their health is our top priority.”

Talking about the children’s health being the first priority, the Ministry of Education said that the CBSE Board exams will be held while strictly adhering to all the Covid protocols. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is soon going to do a show called ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ for which more and more students, teachers, and parents are being encouraged to register.

According to the Ministry, this year the format of this programme has been proposed to be kept online like last year. Online creative writing competition on various topics is being organised from December 28 to January 20 to select the participants. The questions asked by the selected winners will be included in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme.

School students, teachers, and parents of Classes 9-12 students will be selected through an online competition.