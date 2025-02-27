CCTV captures man stealing doctor’s shoes at Yashoda Hospital

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad’s Somajiguda, an unidentified man allegedly stole a pair of shoes from the doctor’s dressing room and walked away wearing them.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 12:10 pm on February 26. The suspect reportedly entered the hospital in Hyderabad through the B-1 cellar area, took the doctor’s lift to the fifth floor, and later exited after spending some time inside.

Hospital staff later discovered that a pair of shoes worth Rs 4,000 was missing.

CCTV footage at Hyderabad hospital revealed the accused wearing the stolen shoes and heading towards Raj Bhavan Road.

A case has been registered under sections 331(3) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is ongoing.

Also Read Hospital in Hyderabad removes pen cap from man’s lung after 21 yrs

In another incident, the KIMS hospital in Hyderabad’s Kondapur successfully operated on a 26-year-old man from Karimnagar, suffering from a persistent cough and unexplained weight loss for ten days, was found to have a pen cap lodged in his lungs which he accidentally swallowed at the age of 5.

At first, doctors suspected it to be an obstruction whereas further examination during the procedure confirmed it was a pen cap.

When doctors inquired, his elder brother recalled that the patient had swallowed it at age five. At the time, an examination found nothing unusual, and it was assumed the object had passed naturally.

Earlier, Ankura Hospital in Hyderabad successfully treated a three-month-old baby who accidentally ingested an open safety pin.

The parents rushed the child to the Hospital in Hyderabad where upon examination by Dr Parijat Ram Tripathi, a consultant pediatric gastroenterologist and hepatologist, a radiographic scan revealed that the safety pin had penetrated the infant’s stomach lining, creating a critical situation that necessitated immediate medical intervention.