Hospital in Hyderabad removes pen cap from man’s lung after 21 yrs

Hyderabad: The KIMS hospital in Hyderabad’s Kondapur successfully operated on a 26-year-old man from Karimnagar, suffering from a persistent cough and unexplained weight loss for ten days, was found to have a pen cap lodged in his lungs which he accidentally swallowed the age of 5.

Doctors at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad diagnosed the issue after a CT scan revealed a lump-like structure.

At first, doctors suspected it to be an obstruction whereas further examination during the procedure confirmed it was a pen cap.

When doctors inquired, his elder brother recalled that the patient had swallowed it at age five. At the time, an examination found nothing unusual, and it was assumed the object had passed naturally.

Using flexible bronchoscopy, doctors at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad spent three hours carefully removing the tissue buildup around the pen cap before extracting it, avoiding the need for surgery. “The prolonged presence of the foreign body had caused lung damage, but we managed to restore the affected area with antibiotics,” said Dr Shubhakar Nadella, clinical and interventional pulmonologist.

“Had the condition gone undetected, it could have led to severe lung damage requiring surgical intervention. Fortunately, timely treatment ensured the patient made a full recovery,” he added further.

Earlier, Ankura Hospital in Hyderabad successfully treated a three-month-old baby who accidentally ingested an open safety pin.

The parents rushed the child to Hospital in Hyderabad where upon examination by Dr Parijat Ram Tripathi, a consultant pediatric gastroenterologist and hepatologist, a radiographic scan revealed that the safety pin had penetrated the infant’s stomach lining, creating a critical situation that necessitated immediate medical intervention.

Within 30 minutes of the infant’s arrival, Dr Tripathi and his team conducted a crucial endoscopic procedure to remove a 2cm safety pin that was dangerously lodged in the stomach lining.