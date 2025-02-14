Hyderabad woman dies at Gandhi Hospital after gas leak explosion

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old woman died at Gandhi Hospital from burn injuries caused by a gas leak explosion while preparing tea at her residence in Papireddy Nagar of Jagadgirigutta colony, Hyderabad.

The deceased has been identified as Sukarna who lived with her son and daughter-in-law.

According to reports, on February 11 the deceased was making tea for her visiting sister-in-law when the explosion happened due to an overlooked gas leak. Suffering 30 percent burn injuries, her son immediately called emergency services and shifted her to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, where she passed away the next day.

The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS, and further investigation is underway.