CCTV captures mobile theft at restaurant in Hyderabad

Owner of the hotel said that a complaint had been lodged with the police.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2026 10:15 pm IST
CCTV captures mobile theft at restaurant in Hyderabad
CCTV captures mobile theft at restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A CCTV camera at a restaurant in Hyderabad caught a mobile theft incident.

The incident took place at Chai Piyo Hotel, which is located in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of Kalapathar Police Station.

As per the information, a person approached a worker at the restaurant and requested his phone to make a call.

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However, after making the call, the person allegedly fled with the mobile phone instead of returning it.

Following the incident, the owner of the hotel, Sohail, said that a complaint had been lodged with the police.

Releasing the CCTV footage of the person involved in the theft, he urged the police to take strict action against the accused.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2026 10:15 pm IST

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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