CCTV captures mobile theft at restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A CCTV camera at a restaurant in Hyderabad caught a mobile theft incident.
The incident took place at Chai Piyo Hotel, which is located in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of Kalapathar Police Station.
As per the information, a person approached a worker at the restaurant and requested his phone to make a call.
However, after making the call, the person allegedly fled with the mobile phone instead of returning it.
Following the incident, the owner of the hotel, Sohail, said that a complaint had been lodged with the police.
Releasing the CCTV footage of the person involved in the theft, he urged the police to take strict action against the accused.