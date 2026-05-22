Hyderabad: A CCTV camera at a restaurant in Hyderabad caught a mobile theft incident.

The incident took place at Chai Piyo Hotel, which is located in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of Kalapathar Police Station.

As per the information, a person approached a worker at the restaurant and requested his phone to make a call.

CCTV captures mobile theft at restaurant in Hyderabad



A CCTV camera at a restaurant in Hyderabad caught a mobile theft incident.



The incident took place at Chai Piyo Hotel which is located in the area which falls under the jurisdiction of Kalapathar Police Station.



As per the… pic.twitter.com/UBro8bQBro — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 22, 2026

However, after making the call, the person allegedly fled with the mobile phone instead of returning it.

Following the incident, the owner of the hotel, Sohail, said that a complaint had been lodged with the police.

Releasing the CCTV footage of the person involved in the theft, he urged the police to take strict action against the accused.