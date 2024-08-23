CCTV shows bystanders as engineering student in Hyderabad stabbed to death

Hyderabad: An engineering student in Hyderabad’s Balapur was stabbed to death over an alleged dispute among four people on Thursday, August 22.

A day after the incident, CCTV footage from the crime scene surfaced on social media. In the video, the engineering student is seen fighting for his life near the Mandi@37 restaurant while onlookers stand by.

Despite the gruesome nature of the attack and the visible distress of the young engineering student, none of the onlookers at the bustling location in Hyderabad made any attempt to help or even call for emergency services. Instead, they remained passive, watching as Prashanth’s life slipped away.

The deceased has been identified as Mondru Prashanth, 21, BTech second-year student at the MVSR Engineering College, Hyderabad. He was attacked with knives by three men near a pawn shop. None of those who witnessed the murder stepped forward to help the student as he lay in a pool of blood.

Following the murder which took place at 4:30 pm, the cops arrived at the spot on information. However, by the time they were able to transport Prashanth to the hospital, doctors confirmed that he had already succumbed to his injuries before arrival.

Prashanth’s untimely death in Hyderabad has sent shockwaves through his college and the local community, with fellow engineering students and residents expressing their sorrow and anger over the incident. His family is left devastated by the loss and has called for justice to be served swiftly.