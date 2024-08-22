Telangana: Engineering student murdered at Balapur over dispute

Hyderabad: An engineering student was brutally murdered near the Balapur Police Station under the Rachakonda police Commissionerate. The deceased was killed over a dispute among four people.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday, August 22, in the afternoon. After the cops were informed, they came to the spot and shifted the victim to the hospital where doctors confirmed that he had already died before arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Mondru Prashanth (21), Btech second year at the MVSR Engineering College. He was attacked with knives by three men near the pawn shop near Mandi 37 hotel.

Maheshwaram DCP Sunitha Reddy stated that there were three assailants in the attack and that special teams have been formed and are searching for the accused.