CDPP to discuss ‘Affirmative Action for Muslims in India’ report on February 5

Hyderabad: The Centre for Development Policy and Practise (CDPP), Hyderabad, will host a discussion on a new report titled “Affirmative Action for Muslims in India” on February 5.

The report titled, “Affirmative Action for Muslims in India” is scheduled to be released by USIPI, a Washington, DC-based think tank. It is a comprehensive study offering a fresh perspective on the socio-economic advancement of Muslim communities.

The CDPP has been working on the critical issue of reservations in jobs and educational institutions for several years.

The report, published by CDPP, Hyderabad, is the first serious attempt to evaluate the changing nature of welfarism in the post-2014 period. It explores the evolving framework of social inclusion, focusing on the implications of recent policy reforms for Muslim communities in India. Authored by Prof. Hilal Ahmed and Mohd. Sanjeer Alam (CSDS, New Delhi), and Nazima Parveen (PPF, New Delhi), the report provides critical insights into Muslim marginalization and proposes actionable pathways for inclusive development.

The report will be officially released on 5 February 2025 at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi.

Key Focus Areas:

Analyzing the state’s approach to social welfare; Evaluating the current policy framework’s impact on Muslims; Examining educational and economic trends post-Sachar Committee; Understanding Muslim aspirations and challenges related to marginalization and; Identifying actionable pathways for meaningful social interventions.

Recommendations and Action Plan:

Develop secular criteria for affirmative action; Use spatial approaches to address developmental deficits; Modernize occupations dominated by Muslim workers; Strengthen Equal Opportunity Commissions (EOC) to combat inequities; Encourage private-sector initiatives for community empowerment and; Support Muslim institutions and charities in fostering social progress.

The report offers a new perspective on socio-economic challenges, making it a valuable resource for policymakers, researchers, and community leaders. It will be available online, with Hindi and Urdu editions to follow soon.