Ceasefire along LoC intact: Indian Army denies reports of heavy firing

The ceasefire violation along the LoC has been very rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

Published: 13th February 2025 2:23 pm IST
After a report of violation of ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district,  the de facto India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army issued a clarification denying all claims of heavy firing.

In a statement clarifying the reports, the army said that a few “stray incidents” of cross-LoC firing and a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast were being handled.“No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place,” India Today reported.

Meanwhile, the officials said a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army sustained minor injuries when he accidentally stepped over a landmine in the same sector this evening.

The JCO, who is a resident of Mendhar, was part of a patrolling party keeping a close vigil on the LoC to prevent infiltration of terrorists, they said, adding the injured officer was evacuated to the military hospital.

The situation along the LoC is tense following a spurt in hostile activities from across the border over the past week, the officials said.

This was the first ceasefire violation this year and the fourth cross-border incident in five days.

