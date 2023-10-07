Cebu Pacific Air announces super seat fest; tickets for as low as Rs 129

Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific Air has announced a Super Seats Fest promotion offering one-way flight tickets for as low as 88 Philippine pesos (Rs 129).

Those who book between October 1 and October 15 can enjoy travel to select domestic and international destinations from October 1 to April 30, 2024.

Book now, travel NOW this #CEBSuperSeatFest for as low as P88 one-way base fare (excluding fees and surcharges) to select local and int'l destinations. Get low-fare flights now til Oct 15, and fly anytime from Oct 1, 2023 – Apr 30, 2024! Book now at https://t.co/x5ICnFICyu pic.twitter.com/0IIVWCTKwV — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) October 6, 2023

Travellers can easily book their flights via the airline’s website and mobile applications.

The Super Seat Fest is CEB’s special way to celebrate the freedom to fly, bring families together and inspire travelers to explore the beauty of the Philippines through affordable and convenient flights.

Cebu Pacific flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations, spanning Asia, Australia and the Middle East.