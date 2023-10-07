Cebu Pacific Air announces super seat fest; tickets for as low as Rs 129

Those who book between October 1 and October 15 can enjoy travel to select domestic and international destinations from October 1 to April 30, 2024.

Sakina Fatima |   Updated: 7th October 2023 11:04 am IST
Cebu Pacific Air announces super seat fest; book flight tickets for as low as Rs 129
Cebu Pacific

Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific Air has announced a Super Seats Fest promotion offering one-way flight tickets for as low as 88 Philippine pesos (Rs 129).

Travellers can easily book their flights via the airline’s website and mobile applications.

The Super Seat Fest is CEB’s special way to celebrate the freedom to fly, bring families together and inspire travelers to explore the beauty of the Philippines through affordable and convenient flights.

Cebu Pacific flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations, spanning Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Sakina Fatima |   Updated: 7th October 2023 11:04 am IST
