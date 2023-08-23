Celebration on Chandrayaan-3’s success

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd August 2023 8:44 pm IST
1 2 3 4 5 6Next page
Gurugram: School students celebrate the successful soft landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon, in Gurugram, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd August 2023 8:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button