Celebratory roadshow after bail lands Karnataka gang rape accused back in jail

Five of the seven accused have been arrested for allegedly participating in a celebratory roadshow following their release on bail in a gang rape case.

Hangal police seized multiple vehicles used during the roadshow, including a Thar, a Chevrolet, a Ford car, and a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

A case has been registered under sections 189/2, 191/2, 281, 351/2, 351/3 and 190 of BNS. Police have confirmed that the accused will be produced before the court, and a petition will also be filed seeking cancellation of their bail for violating its conditions.

On May 20, seven accused in a gang rape case were released on bail after spending 17 months in judicial custody. Their return triggered outrage as supporters organised a celebratory procession along a 30-km route from Haveri sub-jail to Akkialur village, raising slogans, flashing victory signs, and obstructing traffic.

The public backlash prompted swift action from authorities, who re-arrested five of the accused. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

About gang rape case in Karnataka

The case, which began as an instance of moral policing linked to an interfaith relationship, dates back to January 7, 2024. The victim and her partner were allegedly attacked by the accused inside a hotel near Hanagal. She later testified that the group abducted and assaulted her before abandoning her near a lodge. The lodge staff reported the matter on January 10, following which charges were filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including gang rape.

Investigations revealed that some of the accused were habitual offenders with prior involvement in moral policing and violence against women in Hangal village. Shocking video evidence showing the abduction and assault reportedly surfaced during the probe.

Of the 19 individuals arrested in connection with the case, 12 had already been released on bail earlier. The remaining seven, whose bail applications were repeatedly rejected, were granted bail recently by the Haveri additional district and sessions court after the victim was unable to identify them during court proceedings.













