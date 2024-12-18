Celebrity MasterChef: Confirmed contestants, judges, and more

Mumbai: One of India’s most beloved cooking reality shows, MasterChef India, is finally making a comeback after a long hiatus. Known for showcasing the culinary talents of home cooks from across the country, the show has inspired millions with its creative recipes and exciting challenges.

However, this time, MasterChef India is returning with a grand twist that’s sure to excite fans even more. Guess what? The upcoming season will feature celebrities as participants!

Celebrity MasterChef India 2024 Contestants

For the first time in the history of the show, MasterChef India will welcome television and internet celebrities into its kitchen. Imagine your favorite stars swapping acting scripts and social media trends for aprons and cooking stations!

Confirmed contestants so far include —

Gaurav Khanna

Usha Nadkarni

Dipika Kakar

Tejasswi Prakash

Rajiv Adatia

Comedian Chandan Prabhakar

Additionally, names like Bigg Boss fame Elvish Yadav and Rubina Dilaik are rumored to be joining the exciting lineup.

Farah Khan to Host

Another first for the series is the introduction of a host. The witty and entertaining Farah Khan, known for her love for food, will take up hosting duties this season. Farah’s lively presence is sure make the show even more enjoyable for viewers.

Celebrity MasterChef India Judges

Renowned chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, who have been integral to the show’s success in past seasons, will return to the judging panel. Their expertise, mentorship, and camaraderie have always been a highlight of MasterChef India, and fans are thrilled to see them back in action.

When and Where to Watch Celebrity MasterChef

Celebrity MasterChef India will air on Sony TV, although the official premiere date is yet to be announced.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the show.