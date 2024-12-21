Celebrity MasterChef: Full contestants list with photos

Mumbai: Cooking enthusiasts and reality TV fans are in for a treat with the announcement of Celebrity MasterChef India, a spin-off of the popular MasterChef India series. Sony Entertainment Television confirmed the show on Saturday, sharing a promo video that has already created a buzz online.

Celebrity MasterChef promo

Celebrity MasterChef Contestants List

The upcoming series will see eight well-known personalities from television and social media battle it out in the kitchen to prove their culinary prowess. The confirmed contestants are:

1. Gaurav Khanna

2. Tejasswi Prakash

3. Dipika Kakar

4. Rajiv Adatia

5. Nikki Tamboli

6. Archana Gautam

7. Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu)

7. Usha Nadkarni

Adding a fresh twist to the show, renowned choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan will step in as the host for this season. Known for her quick wit and love for food, Farah’s lively personality is expected to add a unique charm to the show.

Judges

The judging panel will feature the return of celebrated chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, who have been fan favorites in previous seasons. Their expertise, mentorship, and camaraderie will guide the contestants through challenges that test their creativity and culinary skills.

Where to Watch Celebrity Masterchef

Celebrity MasterChef India will air on Sony TV, with the premiere date expected to be announced soon.

Fans of both cooking shows and celebrity reality TV can look forward to a season filled with drama, creativity, and delicious dishes. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on this exciting new show!