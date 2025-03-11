Celebrity MasterChef: How much money did winner take home

Mumbai: Celebrity MasterChef has crowned its first winner of the season, and it’s none other than popular TV star Gaurav Khanna! The actor outshined his fellow finalists — Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, and Rajiv Adatia in a thrilling finale to claim the coveted title, as per insiders. The shoot is over and the grand finale episode will be aired soon.

Despite facing hurdles in the early weeks, Gaurav made a stunning comeback, impressing the judges with his flawless execution and attention to detail in the grand finale. His determination and culinary skills ultimately secured him the top spot.

How much did Gaurav Khanna earn?

As the winner, Gaurav is expected to receive a prize money of Rs 25 lakh, similar to MasterChef India Season 8.

Additionally, he was among the highest-paid contestants on the show, charging Rs 2.5 lakh per week. With the show running for around 12 to 13 weeks, his total earnings from weekly pay alone amount to Rs 30-33 lakh.

Breaking News Gaurav Khanna has reportedly WON Sony TV's Celebrity Master Chef.#MasterChef #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/Fge7QRGsf0 — Mahesh M.Ojha (@mmojha) March 9, 2025

Total Earnings from Celebrity MasterChef

Combining his prize money and salary, Gaurav Khanna’s total earnings from Celebrity MasterChef are estimated to be between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 58 lakh.

The grand finale episode is set to air soon, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness Gaurav’s big win on screen!

What’s your take on Gaurav Khanna’s victory? Let us know in the comments!