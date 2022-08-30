Celebrity Ranks: Tejasswi FINALLY defeats Shehnaaz; check top 5

Mumbai: TV stars are leaving no stone unturned to create buzz among audience, thanks to the new seasons of various reality shows and soaps. There isn’t any single day when we don’t get to see these stars in the trending list on social media platforms. They are being loved by millions, not just for their stunning acting skills but also for their bold fashion sense.

Considering their popularity, buzz among fans and several other factors, the popular entertainment news portal India Forum releases celebrity ranking list every week. And this week’s list is quite an interesting one as Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash finally managed to defeat Shehnaaz Gill who constantly maintained top 1 position for several weeks. While Teja grabbed first place, Shehnaaz jumped down to second followed by Jannat Zubair, Kapil Sharma and Faisal Shaikh.

Actor Shaheer Shaikh took over Pear V Puri place 7th position in the list. Pearl jumped to 13th. Rubina secured 16th place.

Check out the latest list of top 10 TV celebrities here (August 22-28):

Top 10 television celebrities

Tejasswi Prakash

Shehnaaz Gill

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Kapil Sharma

Faisal Shaikh

Karan Kundrra

Shaheer Shaikh

Anushka Sen

Shivangi Joshi

Munawar Faruqui

#CelebrityRanking: The latest celebrity ranking report is here. Take a look and tell us who is your favourite?



(Ranking is calculated based on Celebs Buzz, Fan Following, Social Media Engagement)https://t.co/CMVM8PFE6u pic.twitter.com/xk3UsSWZls — India Forums (@indiaforums) August 29, 2022

What’s your take on the above list? Why do you think Shehnaaz Gill lost her first spot? Comment below.