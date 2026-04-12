Celebs across India pay heartfelt tribute to Asha Bhosle

Hyderabad: The music world mourns the loss of iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12, 2026, in Mumbai at the age of 92. Known for her extraordinary versatility and timeless voice, Asha Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs across multiple languages and genres, from soulful ghazals to peppy cabaret numbers. Her collaborations with composers like RD Burman, OP Nayyar, and AR Rahman created classics that continue to inspire generations.

Celebrities from Bollywood, Tollywood, and beyond have expressed their grief, sharing heartfelt tributes and memories of the legendary singer.

Celebrity Tributes

1) Shah Rukh Khan

2) Sachin Tendulkar

3) Hema Malini

4) Akshay Kumar

5) Chiranjeevi

6) Kamal Haasan

7) Jr NTR

“Deeply saddened by the news of Asha Bhosle ji’s passing. Her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades and touched millions of hearts. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest condolences to her family. Om Shanti.” – Link

8) Manoj Bajpayee

“Like so many of us, I grew up listening to Asha ji. Her voice inspired me and awed me in equal measure. There was something magical about it, the way it could hold so many emotions at once with such ease. As an actor, I have always admired how effortlessly she could bring a song to life. Her music is timeless and will continue to stay with all of us. An irreplaceable legacy. Om Shanti” – Link

9) Vivek Anand Oberoi

“The voice that taught a billion hearts how to love, how to dance, and how to dream has found its eternal melody. Asha Tai, you were the rhythm in our pulse and the soul in our stories. “Abhi na jao chhod kar, ke dil abhi bhara nahi…” Today, our hearts are heavy, but we find peace knowing your voice is now a part of the stars. Om Shanti.” – Link

10) Mohan Babu

“With the passing of Asha Bhosle garu, an era quietly comes to a close. Her voice was not just music, it was emotion that lived with us, through every phase of life. Few artists have touched hearts across generations the way she did. She may be gone, but her voice will remain eternal. My deepest condolences to her family” – Link

Asha Bhosle’s contributions to Indian music are unparalleled. From romantic melodies to lively cabaret numbers, her voice defined generations of music lovers. She is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. Her last rites were performed at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. While the nation grieves, her songs and legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions.