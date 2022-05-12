Center approves 6.05L tonnes of parboiled rice from Telangana

Hyderabad: The Centre has approved the acceptance of 6.05 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice from Telangana for the Rabi 2020-21 marketing season, which comes as a relief to the state administration.

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, announced this in a tweet on Wednesday. He further thanked Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal for considering his proposal, which he made in a letter on April 24, 2022.

Kishan had urged in that letter that Goyal accept delivery of 2.50 lakh tonne parboiled rice, in addition to the 2.60 lakh tonne parboiled rice that the state government had yet to give to the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Kishan also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support for Telangana farmers.

In a tweet, he wrote that “The welfare of the farmers @narendramodi is the first priority of the government !!

To my letter dated 28th of last month @PiyushGoyal to take another 2.50 LMT par boiled rice in addition to the 2.60 LMT par boiled rice to be provided by the Government of Telangana for the KMS 2020-21 Rabi season.”

“In response, Telangana FCI has been directed by the concerned department to take a total of 6.05 LMT par boiled rice. On behalf of all Telangana farmers, I would like to thank @PiyushGoyal on this occasion.” Kishan tweeted.