Center ready to return Nizam’s jewels to Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy said that the central government is ready to return Nizam’s jewels to Telangana provided the state can provide security to them.

After inaugurating a two-day global summit on ‘Reimagining museums in India’ on Tuesday which was held virtually, he said that out of total heritage artefacts stolen or taken away, 95 percent have been returned during Modi’s rule.

Disclosing the exact numbers, he said that out of 212 artefacts returned to India since 1976, 199 were returned after 2014.

The minister also said that in order to honour freedom fighters, the central government will establish museums in Hyderabad and Vishakapatnam. Apart from it, 10 tribal museums are being constructed, he added.

The summit was held as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In India, 52 museums are being operated by the Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture.