Central agencies being misused in the country: Sanjay Raut on Nawab Malik’s arrest

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 25th February 2022 3:29 pm IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, (ANI)

Mumbai: Hitting out at the Central government over Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik’s arrest, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that Central agencies are being misused in the country.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

Speaking to the reporters in Mumbai, Raut said, “This is very disgusting politics. When you lose elections….Central agencies & Governor’s House are being misused in the country – look at what is happening in West Bengal. What kind of democracy is being run in our country?”

MS Education Academy

Reacting to Aditya Thackeray’s speech on Thursday, he said, “Aaditya Thackeray said in UP yesterday that very disgusting politics is taking place in the country right now. We will have to fight it together.”

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button