Central agencies to procure rice for Karnataka’s Anna Bhagya scheme

The 2.28 lakh tonnes of rice required for the scheme is likely to be sourced by The National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and Kendriya Bhandara

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 26th June 2023 6:05 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Three central agencies will procure rice for the Karnataka government’s flagship programme Anna Bhagya, amid allegations from the Congress that the Centre is “sabotaging” the programme.

Part of the five poll guarantees of the Karnataka Congress, the Anna Bhagya scheme guarantees 10 kg of free rice to each member of households who come under Below Poverty Line (BPL).

According to a New Indian Express report, the 2.28 lakh tonnes of rice required for the scheme is likely to be sourced by The National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and Kendriya Bhandara.

MS Education Academy

The rice will be sourced from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Punjab, as there is a lack of adequate stock available in Karnataka, the report added.

Also Read
Modi govt ‘sabotaging’ Anna Bhagya scheme in Karnataka: Congress

Officials from the agencies agreed to procure rice from traders and rice mills at Rs 34 per kg, at a high-powered meeting held by chief minister Siddaramaiah and food and civil supplies minister K H Muniyappa on Saturday.

The state government will bear the cost of transportation and pay a commission of around 1 percent to the agencies.

CM Siddaramaiah had alleged that the BJP government at the centre is “sabotaging” Anna Bhagya and asserted that the 10 scheme of its state government would be implemented at the earliest, “come what may”.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged it is nothing but Karnataka’s ‘durbhagya‘ (misfortune) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “punishing the poor of the state for voting to secure their future”.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 26th June 2023 6:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button