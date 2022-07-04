Central govt likely to create political upheaval in Telangana

Hyderabad: After the regime change in Maharashtra the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has increased its activities in Telangana.

The attachment of Rs 96.2 crore worth of assets owned by MP Naman Nageshwar Rao does not auger well for the TRS.

After action against the Khammam MP, the ED is likely to initiate action in other complaints.

According to sources, it is being said that the central government shall take action against those Industrialists and real estate traders who are close to the state government.

In view of the current tension between TRS and BJP, it is being said that the latter will not spare any offers to take action against the state government’s irregularities.

The Congress MP A Revanth Reddy and Komet Reddy Venkat Reddy had sent complaints to the central government and investigating agencies for taking action against the state government.