Central Hall to host special event to mark Constitution Day on Nov 26

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address a special function to mark the beginning of the year-long celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on Tuesday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also address the function at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan or the old Parliament building.

“The tagline for the year-long celebrations would be ‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman’,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters here on Sunday.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall on November 26, 1949.

The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

A commemorative coin and a stamp will be released on the occasion, besides copies of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili.

Two books — “Making of the Constitution: A Glimpse” and “Making of the Constitution and its Glorious Journey” — will also be released, besides a booklet dedicated to the illustrations in the Constitution.

People in India and abroad will also read the Preamble to the Constitution along with the president, Rijiju said.

Apart from the Central Hall, special programmes would be held by governors, lieutenant governors and chief ministers in states and Union territories.

Rijiju said panchayats have been asked to take out Samvidhan Swabhiman Yatras from April 14 to April 28 next year to propagate the contribution of B R Ambedkar to the making of the Constitution.

“The yatras must be organised in villages with high density of SC/ST populations and main villages in every panchayat,” a statement issued by the parliamentary affairs ministry said.