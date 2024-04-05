Central Railway earns Rs 300 cr in fines from 46.26L cases in 2023-24

Mumbai: Central Railway earned Rs 300 crore in 2023-24 in fines from 46.26 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel and unbooked luggage, which is the highest among all zones of the national transporter, an official said on Monday.

In a release, CR said it surpassed this year’s target in terms of revenue of Rs.265.97 crore by 12.80 per cent and the target in terms of number of cases of 42.63 lakh cases by 8.38 per cent.

“Central Railway has claimed number one place among all zones in terms of cases and revenue. CR’s Mumbai division earned the highest Rs.115.29 crore from 20.56 lakh cases of of ticketless or irregular travel and unbooked luggage, followed by Bhusaval division with Rs.66.33 crore from 8.34 lakh cases,” the release said.

“Nagpur division earned Rs.34.52 crore revenue from 5.70 lakh cases, Solapur division Rs.34.74 crore from 5.44 lakh cases, Pune division Rs.28.15 crore from 3.74 lakh cases and its headquarters earned Rs.20.96 crore from 2.47 lakh cases,” the release added.

CR also has the distinction of having 22 ticket checking staff, including two women ticket examiners, who contributed more than Rs1 crore individually as ticket checking earnings, said a spokesperson.

“Travelling Ticket Inspector Sunil Nainani topped the list with Rs.1.92 crore revenue from 20,117 cases, followed by Chief Ticket Inspector M M Shinde with Rs.1.59 crore from 18,223 cases and Travelling Ticket Inspector Dharmendra Kumar with Rs.1.52 crore from 17,641 cases,” he said.