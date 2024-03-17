Telangana: Major revamp for Cherlapally railway station underway

Hyderabad: The Cherlapally railway station is undergoing a major revamp to meet the growing needs of rail passengers in the northeastern side of the city.

The South-Central Railway is developing it into a terminal railway station for Rs. 430 crores and the Union Ministry of Railways provides the budget.

A new station building with a modern architectural facade is being constructed. It comprises six booking counters, separate waiting halls for women and men, as well as an upper-class waiting area and an executive lounge on the ground floor. The first floor will house a cafeteria, restaurant, and restroom facilities, said a senior official of SCR.

The redeveloped station will have four additional high-level platforms, while the existing five platforms have also been extended to accommodate full-length trains.

Two foot over Bridges (FoB) – one 12 meters wide and another 6 meters wide were constructed to facilitate the passenger. All nine platforms would have escalators and lifts to facilitate passenger movement.