Central Sector Scholarship Scheme: Application deadline on Jan 17

Students interested can apply by visiting the website.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 5th January 2023 12:21 pm IST
Central Sector Scholarship Scheme: Final application till Jan 17
Hyderabad: The Central Sector Scholarship Scheme application date for college and university students has been extended to January 17.

Both fresh and renewal scholarship application dates have been extended for meritorious students to apply.

The objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to meritorious students having a family income of less than Rs 4.5 lakh per annum, to meet a part of their day-to-day expenses while pursuing higher studies.13

The last date for institutional verification is January 31.

A list of provisionally selected candidates (54,458) will be made available on the website.

