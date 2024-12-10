Central team assessing flood damage in Telangana: Union MoS in RS

Hyderabad: A central team has commenced a study on the damages caused by floods in Telangana and the needs of the flood-affected areas, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Rajbhushan Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday, December 9.

He provided this information in response to a question posed by Congress member Renuka Chowdhury.

The central government has released Rs 416.80 crores to Telangana under the State Disaster Relief Fund for the financial year 2024-25, valid until November 31.

Recent floods in Telangana have caused significant devastation, particularly following heavy rainfall that began on August 31, 2024.

The state experienced unprecedented rainfall, with some areas receiving over 29 cm in a single day, leading to severe flooding in districts such as Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet.

The floods submerged more than 110 villages, left thousands stranded, and prompted large-scale evacuations as floodwaters rose rapidly due to overflowing rivers and dam discharges.

29 people have died due to these heavy rains and flooding, as reported by state officials. The floods have impacted 29 out of 33 districts, leading to significant destruction and prompting the government to declare these areas as flood-hit.