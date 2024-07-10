Centre allows Hyderabad based IRS officer to change gender, name

Hyderabad: The central government has approved the request of a Hyderabad-based Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, to change her name to M Anukathir Surya from M Anasuya and her gender from female to male.

M Anukathir Surya, who is currently posted as a Joint Commissioner in the office of the Chief Commissioner of the Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Hyderabad, submitted a petition to the Ministry of Finance requesting the change.

The ministry has accepted her request, and she will now be recognized as “Mr M Anukathir Surya” in all official records.

This is the first time such a change has been made in the Indian civil services.

Anukathir Surya began his career as an Assistant Commissioner in the Central Board of C&IT in Chennai.

He was later promoted to Deputy Commissioner in 2018.

In 2023, Anukathir joined CESTAT (Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal) in Hyderabad.

He hails from Tamil Nadu and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication from Madras Institute of Technology. He also completed a PG Diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from the National Law Institute University in Bhopal in 2023.