Centre and State are stealing from Telangana public: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Party Congress Committee (TPCC) head Revanth Reddy said that the Center and state government are both competing to steal from the public. He said that while the Center is hiking up fuel rates, the state is hiking up electricity rates.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, he complained that the electricity hike was because of the TRS government. “The state government is Rs. 12,500 Crores in debt to the electricity companies. On one hand, they offer free electricity for lift irrigation for the state’s farmers and Dalit colonies, but are also not using the state’s funds to pay power bills,” he said.

He added that the responsibility of buying all of the paddy was the state’s and not the Centre’s. He added that if the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a fast-unto-death in Delhi, Congress party would provide him with support and security. He said that if the Congress party was allocated Rs 10,000 crore by the state, they would take up the responsibility of buying the paddy.

The minister said that Congress’ women wing would stage agitation against a hike in LPG cylinder prices on March 31. Agitations would be held in front of electricity engineers’ offices on March 30 at Mandal and Assembly constituency level. Rallies will be on April 4 and on April 5 outside collectorates.

Protests will be held outside the civil supplies building and Vidyut Soudha on Monday.