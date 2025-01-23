Centre appoints 4 district Judges as addl Telangana HC Judges

Hyderabad: The Centre has approved the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to appoint four senior district judges as additional judges of the Telangana High Court, with their swearing-in scheduled for January 25.

The appointed judges are E Tirumala Devi, Renuka Yara, Narsing Rao Nandikonda, and B R Madhusudhan Rao. Once confirmed, these judges will become permanent members of the court.

This appointment will increase the total number of judges in the Telangana High Court to 30, although there will still be 12 vacancies remaining out of a sanctioned strength of 42.

If the names of four advocates sent to the Supreme Court in December 2023 are also approved, the bench strength could rise to 34.

There is notable discontent within the Bar regarding the delay in clearing the advocates’ names, as it has been over a year since their submission, while district judges who were nominated only seven months ago have already been elevated to the High Court.