Centre approves expansion of Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway

Hyderabad: The Central government has approved the widening of the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway to a six-lane. With this, the travel time between the two cities will be significantly reduced to two hours and the number of accidents.

The expansion will cover a stretch of 229 kilometres from the 40th km to the 269th km mark on NH-65.

Officials from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been asked to supervise land acquisition procedures.

Also Read Hyderabad to Vijayawada in 2 hours soon via greenfield highway

In Telangana, land will be acquired from nine villages in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri–Bhuvanagiri district and several other mandals of Suryapet and Nalgonda districts.

In Nalgonda, land from five villages, each of Chityal and Narketpally mandals, four villages of Kattangur, two of Nakrekal, and four of Ketepally mandal will be acquired for the expansion.

Similarly, land from four villages in Suryapet mandal, six of Chivvemla, four of Kodad, and five of Munagala mandals will also be acquired from Suryapet district.