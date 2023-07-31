Centre asks AIIMS-Delhi to limit duration of PhD scholars, scientists

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has asked AIIMS-Delhi to cap the duration of PhD scholars or scientists working on research projects to six years. The AIIMS administration is yet to implement the order.

PhD scholars and scientists working on research projects at AIIMS have been protesting against the decision for the past few days. The faculty members of the premier medical institute have expressed their opposition to the move.

The directive issued by the Health Ministry on July 12 states that “project staff will not be allowed to continue or hired to serve beyond six years of cumulative engagement in the institute”.

“Hiring/shifting of present staff to any fresh or ongoing project may be allowed and to compete with fresh applicants subject to the above-mentioned limit of six years of cumulative engagement and other prevailing conditions,” it stated.

Following protests by scientists, the AIIMS administration on July 10 suspended its earlier order in which it had put the recruitment and selection process of research staff on hold stating the guidelines for it were being reviewed.

However, the ministry issued a fresh directive on July 12 to the AIIMS administration, asking it to limit the number of years one can be employed on projects at the premier institute to six years.

Scientists and PhD scholars at AIIMS under the banner of the Society of Young Scientists (SYS) have alleged that capping the number of projects will lead to the immediate termination of around 1,400 employees, including researchers and technical staff at various projects at AIIMS.

The Faculty Association of AIIMS and AIIMS Nurses Union had extended their support to SYS over the matter.