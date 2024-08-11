Centre asks states to focus on schemes on women and children’s nutrition, safety

New Delhi: WCD Minister Annapurna Devi on Saturday met her counterparts from states and union territories and other administrators, urging them to focus on three missions of the ministry i.e on children’s protection, women’s safety and their nutrition.

For effective implementation of various schemes and programmes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, all major schemes have been classified under three umbrella schemes — Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti.

During the meeting, Devi emphasised the importance of collective efforts and strategic planning to enhance the ministry’s schemes.

She said the states should focus should on the three verticals and sought regular reports from them on the matter.

“Our objective is to ensure that the benefits of our efforts reach the grassroots level. It is essential to work in collaboration with the states, which will not only foster the development of individual states but also contribute to the overall progress of our nation, aligning with the prime minister’s vision of a developed India,” she said.

The meeting featured deliberations on current projects, developmental achievements and future strategies aimed at ensuring better progress for women and children across the country, according to an official statement.

Mission Poshan 2.0 covers challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The Centre’s Mission Vatsalya deals with welfare and rehabilitation of children in difficult circumstances and promotes family-based non-institutional care.

Mission Shakti aims to strengthen interventions for women’s safety, security and empowerment.