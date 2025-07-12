Centre assigns 14 Telangana courts to hear money laundering cases

Previously, only the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Metropolitan Sessions Judge Courts and the Hyderabad CBI Principal Special Judge Court were authorised to hear PMLA cases.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 12th July 2025 8:13 am IST
A Gavel
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Union Finance Ministry’s Revenue Department has assigned 14 courts in Telangana to handle cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This decision was made after consultation with the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Previously, only the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Metropolitan Sessions Judge Courts and the Hyderabad CBI Principal Special Judge Court were authorised to hear PMLA cases, as per a notification issued on February 5, 2016. With the new orders, the number of designated courts has increased to 14.

The newly designated courts include the Hyderabad Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, Hyderabad Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Courts Nos. 1, 2, 4, 7, and 8, Cyberabad Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court at LB Nagar, Cyberabad Additional Metropolitan Court No. 1, Hyderabad ACB Cases Principal Special Judge Court, 7th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court for Economic Offences at Hyderabad City Civil Court, Hyderabad CBI Principal Special Judge Court, and Additional Special Judge Courts Nos. 1, 2, and 3.

MS Creative School

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 12th July 2025 8:13 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button