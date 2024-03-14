Centre bans 23 breeds of dogs considered ferocious

Amid rising dog attacks, the Centre has banned 23 ferocious dogs including Pitbull, Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs.

According to the directive issued by the Central Government, these breeds cannot be kept as pets. It also directed pet owners to sterilize their pets to prevent possible attacks.

Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boerboel Kangal, Central Asian Shepherd Dog and Caucasian Shepherd Dog are among the breeds sought to be banned from the Centre.

Other breeds include South Russian Shepherd Dog, Tornjak, Sarplaninac, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Mastiffs, Terriers, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolf Dogs, Canario, Akbash Dog, Moscow Guard Dog, Cane Corso and Bandog.

The decision comes after representations from citizens, citizen forums and Animal Welfare Organisations appealed to the government to ban some of the breeds of dogs stating that can cost potential human life.